Two horses killed, riders injured in a Los Angeles hit and run

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Sat October 26, 2019

The two horses with white sheets over their bodies
(CNN)A suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run wreck killed two horses.

The incident happened Friday at 9:25 pm PT in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles. A vehicle collided with two horses, knocking their riders off. The suspect left the vehicle and ran away, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN.
The two horses died there, and the riders were injured -- one with a fractured ankle and the other with a fractured leg.
The suspect will be charged with a felony hit and run, police said.