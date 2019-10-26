Two horses killed, riders injured in a Los Angeles hit and run

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after a hit-and-run wreck killed two horses.

The incident happened Friday at 9:25 pm PT in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood of Los Angeles. A vehicle collided with two horses, knocking their riders off. The suspect left the vehicle and ran away, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN.

The two horses died there, and the riders were injured -- one with a fractured ankle and the other with a fractured leg.

The suspect will be charged with a felony hit and run, police said.