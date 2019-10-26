A fat cat named Cinderblock wins over the internet with its heartwarming workout routine

(CNN) A 25-pound cat from Washington has won over the internet with her purrfect workout routine.

Videos of Cinderblock, a gray domestic shorthair, captured the attention of Reddit and Twitter users Friday after she was seen using the last of her nine lives to get in shape.

Cinderblock's workout video was the inspiration for a Twitter trending topic Friday night.

Cinderblock's previous owner couldn't take care of her any longer and had brought the 8-year-old feline to Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham near the Canadian border to be euthanized, medical director and veterinarian Brita Kiffney told CNN . The previous owner was struggling with health issues and caring for her father, who suffers from dementia, Kiffney said.

"I couldn't do it and asked her to relinquish her to me," Kiffney said about Cinderblock. "She agreed and was grateful, as she really didn't want to euthanize Cinder but was overwhelmed with the care of her father. So, she is morbidly obese, due to overfeeding by the father."

Northshore Veterinary Hospital hopes Cinderblock inspires other pet owners to keep their animals healthy.

At Northshore, Kiffney and other staff members have used an underwater treadmill to help provide physical rehabilitation to Cinderblock. The hospital shared a Facebook video of Cinderblock meowing while lazily using the treadmill on October 19. The video has been seen more than 2.2 million times . It and subsequent videos also found their way to Reddit's front page.

Read More