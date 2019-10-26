A Minnesota museum is holding a creepy doll competition and it's the stuff of nightmares

(CNN) A Minnesota museum is getting visitors into the Halloween spirit in what's probably the spookiest way possible — a creepy doll competition.

The History Center of Olmsted County, located in Rochester, Minnesota, launched the competition on October 16 to showcase parts of their collection that don't normally get attention.

The premise is simple. Each day, between October 16 and 24, a photo of a new creepy doll or figurine was posted on the museum's Facebook page. Participants voted by liking the photos of the dolls that they found the creepiest. The top three winners, to be announced Monday, will be on display, said Dan Nowakowski, the museum's curator.

And the dolls, a total of nine, are creepy. You can see for yourself.

This one, donated to the museum back in the 1950s, had been hand-painted. But the paint chipped over time. The effect is, well, terrifying.

