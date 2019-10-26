(CNN) England put on one of the great Rugby World Cup performances to stun defending champion New Zealand 19-7 and book its place in the final for the first time since 2007.

From the very first whistle, those in white proved too strong, too fast and too skillful as the All Blacks wilted under 80 minutes of intense, brutal England pressure.

It was the first time England had ever beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match, ending the All Blacks' record 18-match winning streak at the World Cup, a run stretching back to 2011.

