New VAR controversy as Manchester City cuts gap to Liverpool

(CNN) Defending champion Manchester City closed to within three points of English Premier League leader Liverpool with a comprehensive 3-0 win over promoted Aston Villa Saturday as a fresh row brewed over the use of VAR.

City was leading 1-0 over a spirited Villa side when from a short corner Kevin de Bruyne's cross found its way into the net in the 65th minute to double its advantage.

It was not immediately clear if David Silva had got the slightest of touches as the ball beat Tom Heaton, with the Villa keeper also unsighted by Raheem Sterling, who appeared to be in an offside position.

A lengthy check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) could not definitively rule if Silva had indeed touched the ball, which would have seen the goal ruled out for offside against Sterling.

