Two dead in Baja California wildfires

(CNN) At least two people have died in Baja California after deadly wildfires ravaged cities on the US and Mexico border.

The fire victims were two females, aged 15 and 19, Mexico's Director of Civil Protection for the state of Baja California, Antonio Rosquillas, told CNN.

Dozens of wildfires have been raging in northern Baja California, including in Tecate, Ensenada, and Playas de Rosarito. The Santa Ana winds and the dry conditions are helping to spread the blazes, which Rosquillas is calling the "strongest fires in the history of Baja California."

#Entérate se activó el #PlanMarina en su fase de auxilio para sofocar los múltiples incendios forestales que afectan los municipios del sur del estado de #BajaCalifornia#ParaServirAMéxico@GobiernoBC pic.twitter.com/QI53hGnu3Q — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) October 26, 2019

But Rosquillas says firefighters have contained 80% of the blaze in Tecate and 60% of the fire in Ensenada.

Mexican officials confirmed the fire has ravaged 125 homes, with 30 of those in the northern city of Tijuana. At this point, however, most evacuees have gone back home, with only 16 people remaining in one shelter.

