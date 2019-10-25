Tropical depression forms in the gulf, could become Tropical Storm Olga

(CNN) The Southeast is bracing for a tropical storm after the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Tropical Depression 17 in the Gulf of Mexico, which could strengthen into Tropical Storm Olga by Friday afternoon.

The depression is expected to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical Friday night.

A tropical depression has wind speeds of less than 39 mph, while a tropical storm can reach wind speeds of up to 73 mph.

Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall of more than 2 inches is expected along the Central Gulf Coast and that gale force winds and coastal flooding could occur.

Newly-formed Tropical Depression 17 may briefly become a tropical storm before being absorbed by a cold front. Regardless, heavy rainfall in excess of 2 inches is likely along the Central Gulf Coast along with Gale-force winds and coastal flooding.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/qCZrt4YtTx — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 25, 2019

"The main threat from the system will be heavy rain," CNN Senior Meteorologist Dave Hennen says. "Over 8 million are under flash flood watches in the South. Cities like New Orleans, Jackson and Memphis could see flooding later today into tomorrow."

Read More