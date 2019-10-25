Tropical depression forms in the gulf, could become Tropical Storm Olga

(CNN)The Southeast is bracing for a tropical storm after the National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Tropical Depression 17 in the Gulf of Mexico, which could strengthen into Tropical Storm Olga by Friday afternoon.
The depression is expected to merge with a cold front and become post-tropical Friday night.
A tropical depression has wind speeds of less than 39 mph, while a tropical storm can reach wind speeds of up to 73 mph.
Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall of more than 2 inches is expected along the Central Gulf Coast and that gale force winds and coastal flooding could occur.
"The main threat from the system will be heavy rain," CNN Senior Meteorologist Dave Hennen says. "Over 8 million are under flash flood watches in the South. Cities like New Orleans, Jackson and Memphis could see flooding later today into tomorrow."
There is a marginal to slight risk of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service has also issued a tornado watch in effect for parts of Alabama and Mississippi. The National Weather Service warns of isolated gusts of wind up to 65 mph and the possibility of hail.
"This system is a bit of a hybrid," Hennan says. "It will likely not remain tropical for long as it gets absorbed in a frontal system moving through the Gulf. Even though that is the case, it will still have impacts along the Gulf Coast with winds of 40 to 50 mph possible, along with heavy rain and even a storm surge."