A rare hurricane-like storm in the Mediterranean threatens Egypt and Israel

(CNN) Egypt and Israel are preparing for the onset of heavy rains and strong winds as a rare "medicane" barrels toward them.

Medicanes are named for a combination of "Mediterranean" and "hurricane" due to their blend of tropical and extratropical cyclone characteristics.

We're monitoring this cluster of thunderstorms (the red splodges) close to Cyprus as a potential '#medicane' develops, something that is incredibly rare this far east in the Mediterranean.



Flash flooding and rough seas are both likely pic.twitter.com/wlbYcFmc4i — Met Office (@metoffice) October 24, 2019

Up to 200 mm (nearly 8 inches) of rain is possible locally from Friday to late Saturday as the storm moves through the region, raising concerns for flash flooding.

Northeastern Egypt, southern Israel, the Palestinian territories and the Sinai Peninsula are arid regions that receive an average of 10-20 mm (nearly half an inch to almost an inch) of rain in October. This storm may bring 10 times as much rain as normally falls in the entire month of October and it could fall in only a few hours.

Egypt's capital, Cairo, has experienced severe flooding from heavy rains already this past week from an unrelated storm system, killing at least 11 people. Cairo may fortunately miss the worst of the rainfall as the system moves past the city to the east.

Cars drive on a flooded street following rainfall that led to traffic jam in the Heliopolis district in the Egyptian capital Cairo on October 22, 2019.

