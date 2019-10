Noah Berger/AP A firefighter passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsburg, California, on Sunday, October 27. In pictures: Wildfires scorch California

Hundreds of homes are being evacuated because of the Kincade Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres in Northern California. It broke out overnight Wednesday.

The Tick Fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours had burned more than 4,000 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.