Seven kids taken from home where authorities say they found animal feces, dirty diapers, stench

(CNN) Seven children between the ages of 1 and 10 have been taken into protective custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services after authorities found them living in a home near Charleston with two filthy bedrooms.

Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies had gone to the house Wednesday after a property management inspector became concerned during a visit and contacted law enforcement.

The inspector described the conditions and said he had discovered a child was locked in a bedroom, a deputy's incident report says.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said two upstairs bedrooms at the house in Summerville were in total disarray, and that "animal feces, dirty diapers, dirty wipes, trash, things like that" were present.

Two people, parents of five of the children, were arrested. Erick Perez-Viera and Diana Sablon are each accused of five counts of child neglect, Lt. James Clarke said.

Read More