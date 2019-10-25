MLB umpire apologizes for tweet about buying an assault rifle over the impeachment inquiry

(CNN) A Major League Baseball umpire has apologized for his tweet about buying an assault rifle over the impeachment inquiry.

"I want to personally apologize to everyone that my words made feel less safe," Umpire Robert Drake said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "I also acknowledge and apologize for the controversy this has brought to Major League Baseball, my fellow umpires, and my family. I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind."

"I'm going to learn from this," he said.

Drake tweeted late Tuesday that he planned to buy an AR-15 rifle "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020," according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN.

Drake has since deactivated his Twitter account.

