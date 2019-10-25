NYPD officer is in critical condition after an incident at a Brooklyn nail salon

(CNN) A New York Police Department officer was in critical condition in a medically induced coma Friday night after an incident at a nail salon in Brooklyn, police said.

Another officer was also injured after employees of Goldmine Nails asked the two officers to remove a man who urinated inside the store and the officers discovered the individual had a warrant out for his arrest, Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison said in a news conference.

As officers tried to arrest him in the store, he resisted and another individual entered the store and engaged in a "violent struggle" with the officers, Harrison said.

One officer deployed a taser against the second individual but it was ineffective, according to Harrison, and then the individual hit the officer on the head with a metal chair.

The officer fired six shots at that individual and he was killed, Harrison said. The officer, a 21-year veteran of the NYPD, is in a medically induced coma and is in critical but stable condition, Harrison said.

