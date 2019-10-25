University of Missouri athletics deletes diversity tweet and apologizes after backlash

(CNN) The University of Missouri Athletic Department is apologizing for a tweet it says was meant to celebrate diversity but was instead criticized as insensitive.

The tweet posted Wednesday included graphics of three student athletes and a staff member. Two are black and two are white.

The graphics featuring the white athletes highlighted their career ambitions. Gymnast Chelsey Christensen's said, "I am a future doctor." Swimmer CJ Kovac's said, "I am a future corporate financer."

Staff member Chad Jones-Hicks' post said, "I value equality." Track and field athlete Arielle Mack's said "I am an African American Woman."

The post was criticized on social media for defining Mack and Jones-Hicks by their race instead of their goals and accomplishments.

