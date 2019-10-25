Two Milwaukee women wanted on suspicion of trafficking girls who spent time at shelter

(CNN) Two women, including one who worked briefly at a center for girls impacted by sex trafficking and exploitation, have been accused of human trafficking, a criminal complaint filed this week in Wisconsin says.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Kendra Bey, 27, and Samaria Williams, 23, who face charges of trafficking of a child and receiving compensation for trafficking.

The criminal complaint says Bey met her two underage victims at the Milwaukee Academy. The facility treats girls who show a "pattern of behavioral and mental health symptoms," according to the academy's website.

Bey was employed there as a youth worker for three months, beginning in late July 2015, according to David Fritsch, president of Clinicare Corp., which operates Milwaukee Academy.

He said in a statement that Bey had passed a criminal background check before she started working there. She was fired for repeatedly missing work, he added.

