Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard from Carnival cruise ship

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 4:39 AM ET, Fri October 25, 2019

Video suggest the man jumped from a balcony, Carnival said.
(CNN)The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who was reported overboard from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday evening.

The Carnival Dream departed Galveston, Texas, Thursday on a four-day cruise when the guest went overboard, Carnival said in a statement to CNN.
"Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony," the statement said. Command on the ship began search and rescue procedures immediately.
A report came into the Coast Guard around 8:45 p.m. at night, when the ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston, the Coast Guard said. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued, and a helicopter crew and aircrew were deployed.
    Carnival said a CareTeam is assisting the man's family.
      Two men were reported overboard from Carnival cruises last December. A 22-year-old man with autism was on a cruise to Mexico with a nonprofit organization that works with disabled adults when he climbed over a deck rail and went missing, according to the cruise line.
      Days earlier, a 26-year-old man went overboard from a ship 35 miles south of the Florida Keys, sparking search and rescue efforts.

      CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.