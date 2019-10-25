Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard from Carnival cruise ship

(CNN) The Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who was reported overboard from a Carnival cruise ship Thursday evening.

The Carnival Dream departed Galveston, Texas, Thursday on a four-day cruise when the guest went overboard, Carnival said in a statement to CNN.

"Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony," the statement said. Command on the ship began search and rescue procedures immediately.

A report came into the Coast Guard around 8:45 p.m. at night, when the ship was about 47 miles southeast of Galveston, the Coast Guard said. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued, and a helicopter crew and aircrew were deployed.

Carnival said a CareTeam is assisting the man's family.

