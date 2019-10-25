Chaos in Baghdad as protesters try to storm Green Zone

(CNN) At least two people have died as protests intensified in Iraq, with security forces using tear gas to repel demonstrators from approaching government buildings Friday, a member of the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq has told CNN.

The official added that at least 95 other people were suffering from the effects of exposure to tear gas.

Hundreds of protesters gathered early Friday in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad for anti-government protests. Some attempted to enter the Green Zone by removing concrete walls placed by security forces on the bridge leading into the fortified area where the Iraqi Parliament and several Western embassies are situated, including the US embassy.

The Green Zone, an area carved out of central Baghdad by U.S.-led forces after their invasion of Iraq in 2003, is seen by many Iraqis as a virtual city within a city where privileged residents enjoy more security and better public services than elsewhere in Baghdad.

In a televised speech Friday, Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said a ministerial reshuffle would take place next week, focusing on "competencies and independence of ministers and increasing presence of women and youth."

Anti-government protesters pull down concrete walls leading to the heavily guarded Green Zone.