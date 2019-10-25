The food that can feed, and maybe save, the planet: Bugs

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs Like all insects, this edible water beetle contains significant amounts of fiber due to the chitin from their outer skeleton. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs This sushi is garnished with fried grasshopper. Traditional Japanese cuisine uses many different insects such as bee and stonefly larvae; grasshoppers are often served in sugar and soy sauce. Researchers believe that sushi lovers might be some of the first Americans to embrace eating insects because they are already accustomed to eating unusual offerings. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs The fear factor dare – The TV show "Fear Factor," which ran from 2001 to 2006, helped launch some innovative insect foods, such as this "Crunchy Larva" candy which debuted in three flavors at the Chicago Candy Expo in 2005. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs Edible winged ants are garnishing a gourmet dish at Bangkok's "Insects in the Backyard," which says it offers the first insect-based fine dining menu. Ants are highly sought food sources in many parts of the world: The black weaver ant is popular in China, India and Sri Lanka, and leafcutter species are quite popular in Mexico. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs Roasted mealworm anyone? – If it's on a stick, it's better, right? So why not try some toasted mealworms, the larval form of the mealworm beetle. With a slight nutty flavor (you hear that a lot about bugs), each mealworm is 46% protein and full of beneficial amino acids and vitamins. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs Grasshoppers are commonly eaten as a side dish, snack and lunch-box ingredient in Korea. In Mexico, they are known as chapulines, and are a popular form of street food. Preparation is simple: salt them lightly, put in a bit of water, and

simmer until dry. Bigger grasshoppers are deep fried or roasted. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Food of the future: Bugs These pre-cooked insect burgers on a supermarket shelf in Geneva are based on protein-rich mealworm. Because they have a mild flavor they can easily be doctored with other ingredients for a protein-packed meal with a tiny carbon footprint. Hide Caption 7 of 18