The food that can feed, and maybe save, the planet: Bugs

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 1:33 PM ET, Fri October 25, 2019

If it's on a stick, it's better, right? So why not try some toasted mealworms, the larval form of the mealworm beetle. With a slight nutty flavor (you hear that a lot about bugs), each mealworm is 46% protein and full of beneficial amino acids and vitamins.
Roasted mealworm anyone?If it's on a stick, it's better, right? So why not try some toasted mealworms, the larval form of the mealworm beetle. With a slight nutty flavor (you hear that a lot about bugs), each mealworm is 46% protein and full of beneficial amino acids and vitamins.
Grasshoppers are commonly eaten as a side dish, snack and lunch-box ingredient in Korea. In Mexico, they are known as chapulines, and are a popular form of street food. Preparation is simple: salt them lightly, put in a bit of water, and simmer until dry. Bigger grasshoppers are deep fried or roasted.
Grasshoppers are commonly eaten as a side dish, snack and lunch-box ingredient in Korea. In Mexico, they are known as chapulines, and are a popular form of street food. Preparation is simple: salt them lightly, put in a bit of water, and
simmer until dry. Bigger grasshoppers are deep fried or roasted.
These pre-cooked insect burgers on a supermarket shelf in Geneva are based on protein-rich mealworm. Because they have a mild flavor they can easily be doctored with other ingredients for a protein-packed meal with a tiny carbon footprint.
These pre-cooked insect burgers on a supermarket shelf in Geneva are based on protein-rich mealworm. Because they have a mild flavor they can easily be doctored with other ingredients for a protein-packed meal with a tiny carbon footprint.
How about snacking on a bowl of toasted mopane worms? While called a worm, the four-inch critter is actually the caterpillar of the emperor moth. As big around as a cigar, the creatures are typically gutted and dried or smoked, which enhances the flavors. Mopane worms are nearly 60% protein, 17% fat and packed full of minerals, making them very healthy to eat.
An emperor of a dishHow about snacking on a bowl of toasted mopane worms? While called a worm, the four-inch critter is actually the caterpillar of the emperor moth. As big around as a cigar, the creatures are typically gutted and dried or smoked, which enhances the flavors. Mopane worms are nearly 60% protein, 17% fat and packed full of minerals, making them very healthy to eat.
Pan-roasting crickets until they&#39;re crisp and toasty is one way of getting your bug fix. But if you prefer a less obvious snack, try a cricket version of Rice Krispies treats or choco-cricket cookies. You can also easily use cricket powder as the protein in your next smoothie.