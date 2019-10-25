Brooklinen's new curated home goods store is what the internet needs

When you have the time to spend weekends meandering through your cool neighborhood, you can often discover the newest hip cafe or the latest pop-up shop, where artisans and startups have pooled their goods in a storefront for the day. But you definitely have to leave home to hunt for those treasures and it takes time.

Brooklinen has just streamlined this process with the launch of Spaces by Brooklinen. Dubbed a "marketplace concept," Spaces is essentially the digital version of those amazing pop-up shops, corralling more than 100 products from 12 like-minded brands with similar aesthetics — The Sill! Floyd! Simply Framed!

What's on offer? In addition to Brooklinen's tried-and-true bedding and bath products — if you haven't tried the brand's Super Plush Robe, I implore you to do so immediately — Spaces will offer furniture, wall art, lighting and décor among three design vibes dubbed "relaxed industrial," "earthy minimalist" and "modern glam." Meaning that, as a shopper, you have the option to search for goods by aesthetic or by item.

"For years, our customers have been asking us how and where they can find home products that reflect the Brooklinen lifestyle, as seen in our creative campaigns," Brooklinen co-founder Vicki Fulop told CNN Underscored. "We're so excited to now be able to offer fully shoppable rooms with a group of partner brands that mirror our values and emphasis on giving our customers the best experience ever. Spaces by Brooklinen is the result of hundreds of hours of research; we wanted to do the work in finding the best products at the best quality for the best price so our customers wouldn't have to!"

The brand's marketplace of hyper-curated (and hyper-gorgeous) items is a breath of fresh shopping air. Check out the aesthetics for yourself below, or shop all of Spaces by Brooklinen.

The earthy minimalist look

The Floyd Platform Bed with Headboard ($895; brooklinen.com)

Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian styles, this bed by direct-to-consumer furniture brand Floyd is comprised of birch plywood and powder-coated steel and can be assembled without any tools.

Ace Lounge Chair ($548; brooklinen.com)

Made in California by Inside Weather, we love this chair for two reasons — first, the simple, angular design will complement pretty much any sitting area. And second, the cushions are encased in waterproof nylon cases that zip off and are machine washable, making it kid and klutz proof!

Elle Side Table ($123; brooklinen.com)

Also by Inside Weather, this simple, modern side table is perfect for a guest room or nestled up to a couch, and its light birch hue means it will match any room's look.

'Exit' by Medelon Verdoorn ($196-$712; brooklinen.com)

While we're not sure if this photograph by Medelon Verdoorn was shot near Prada Marfa ... it sure does look like it was! Printed on Hahnemuhle Photo Rag 308 paper, the photo is matted in a Simply Framed Natural Gallery Frame.

'Santa Fe 01' by Wit & Delight ($115-$309; brooklinen.com)

Moody and broody, we love the Mars-esque hues of this beautiful print, which was created by Wit & Delight founder Kate Arends and is housed in a Simply Framed White Gallery Frame.

'Sprout' by CDR ($120-$433; brooklinen.com)

Bring a ray of sunshine into your home with Christopher David Ryan's lovely print, which is floated inside a Simply Framed Natural Gallery Frame.

Haworthia Zebra in Mini Ezra Planter ($25; brooklinen.com)

Named after Cornell University founder Ezra Cornell, this little planter (it's only 2.5 inches wide and 2 inches tall) from The Sill comes in four cute colors, ensuring it will look perfect wherever you place it.

Mini Bud Vase ($40; brooklinen.com)

Most interior designers agree that the key to a successful room is the layering of key décor pieces. This vase by Bombabird Ceramics would be one of those pieces.

Wide Boy Clock ($49; brooklinen.com)

In this digital age, a hefty dose of retro-cool is exactly what our spaces need — especially those rooms where we sleep. Enter: Newgate's mid-century inspired alarm clock, which definitely won't keep you up with a glaring glow.

Plug-In Solo Sconce ($190; brooklinen.com)

Simple and sophisticated, this flush-mount sconce would look perfect as a pair flanking a headboard or in a hallway, and comes in black or raw brass (with a matching Color Cord Company cord no less!).

Slouchy Plug-In Pendant ($85; brooklinen.com)

Is #slouchycool a thing? If its not, we'd like to make it a key design trend to abide by because it's hitting all the right notes in this room. We especially love the loose weave cotton and those four gold zipper details.

Faribault Wool Throw Blanket ($200; brooklinen.com)

Milled in Faribault, Minnesota, this two-ply merino wool blanket is the accent your side chair (or your bed) needs. More to know: It fits a full sized bed, too.

'Surf Photography' by Leroy Grannis ($40; brooklinen.com)

While we're smitten with the entirety of Space by Brooklinen's offerings, we were utterly tickled to see that legendary coffee table book publisher Taschen had signed to supply a trove of curated titles. This collection of surf photographs from the 1960s and 1970s will bring just the right of amount of fun to any room.

'Bon Voyage — Boutique Hotels for the Conscious Traveler' ($60; brooklinen.com)

Another iconic publisher, Gestalten, is a Spaces partner brand, bringing to the marketplace a slew of praiseworthy titles, including this take-me-there tome of boutique hotels.

Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Starting at $186.75; brooklinen.com)

If you've ever shopped for quality bedding, you know it's not cheap. And yet Brooklinen's "bundle" of sheets, pillow cases and a duvet cover defies reason — luxurious, soup-to-nuts linens being offered at a crazy affordable price!

Visit Spaces by Brooklinen to shop the other aesthetics:

The modern glam look

Described by Brooklinen as being "a little eccentric, a little refined," this room's aesthetic is both bohemian and modern, mixing primary colors with patterns, textures and various hued metals.

The relaxed industrial look

If you want to live in a factory — albeit a cozy factory with lots of minimalist inspiration — this would be the Spaces by Brooklinen aesthetic for you.

