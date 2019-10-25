People are obsessed with this $12 Amazon ice roller that can depuff your face

There are plenty of trends that are fun to shop (we're looking at you, "ugly fashion" and VSCO girls), but it's especially fun when it's a super-cheap treat that can deliver big-time results.

Dubbed the Esarora Ice Roller, this handheld gel and water device is being cited by beauty bloggers, A-listers and good ol' Amazon reviewers alike as the best way to reduce puffiness, soothe inflamed skin, diminish pores and increase blood flow in your face (not to mention eliminating wrinkles and crows feet!).

How does it work? Simply place the roller head in your freezer overnight (or for 10-15 minutes prior to using), then attach it to the handle and glide it over your face, neck and chest every morning — or save it for mornings when you're really dragging — and voila, your skin can be revitalized and refreshed in less than a minute.

And the best part? Wait, actually there are a lot of "best" parts about this ice roller. Let's start with the fact that this product costs just $11.99 on Amazon and it's Prime (free shipping, yay!).

More to know: You can pretty much use it on anything that's ailing you.

Have a headache? Roll it over your temples for immediate relief.

Did your daughter bang her elbow into the wall? Pull out the ice roller.

Got a laser treatment yesterday and your skin is inflamed? It's ice roller time.

And it can also function as a massager while you're wearing a face mask, and many reviewers say they see and feel results after just 45 seconds. Read: It's super fast, too!

"It's for days when you feel super puffy, I'm a very puffy person ... it's like the cold cucumber, but times a million," Young House Love blogger Sherri Petersik said in a recent Instagram story video shared with her 292,000 followers. How did Petersik discover the tool? From fellow influencer Grace Atwood of The Stripe, who wrote a full testimonial about the roller that you can check out here.

And they're not the only devotees. In addition to the 2,400-plus Amazon reviewers who are obsessed (82% gave the tool five stars), influencers like celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin (who bought it Because I'm Addicted blogger Geri Hirsch recommended it!) says it's her "best" beauty tool and Karlie Kloss recently introduced Jimmy Fallon to the depuffing practice.

Whether you're using it as a weekend hangover remedy or inserting it into your daily beauty regimen, for 12 bucks, it's probably going to be worth the investment.

Esarora Ice Roller ($11.99, amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.