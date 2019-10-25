Act fast: 2nd Gen AirPods on sale today for just $125

We're big fans of AirPods, and when you can score a new pair for a discounted price — the lowest we've seen — we want to make sure you know. And that's exactly what eBay is doing today.

You can score second-generation AirPods with the standard charging case for just $125, which is $34 off. These typically go for $159.99, so a 21% discount is sizable. And it beats the current low of $144 from Amazon and Walmart.

As with most Friday drops from eBay, this is a limited time sale that is expected go fast. This deal goes live at noon EST today and includes free shipping.

Again, these are new — not used — AirPods. It will be a simple buy now, versus a bid or make offer.

Second-generation AirPods keep the same form factor as the original and improve battery, connectivity and sound. With a new H1 custom Bluetooth chip, you can easily pair with iOS and macOS devices.

The earbuds also sync with your iCloud account. Additionally, that H1 chip powers "Hey Siri" to let you text, answer calls and make basically any request with just your voice.

Act fast on this deal, as it likely won't last long.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.