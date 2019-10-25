Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Alexis Grace and Delaney Strunk,CNN

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Fri October 25, 2019

(CNN)Bulgaria is filled with hidden gems. Chicken sandwiches are taking over America. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

Detox centers for teens with cellphones

South Korea has one of the highest ownership rates of smartphones in the world, and teens are starting to show signs of addiction.

Why chicken sandwiches are taking over America

    Over the summer, Popeyes new sandwich sparked a debate on which fast food chain has the best chicken sandwich — but this debate has been going on for more than 30 years.

    Analysis: Elijah Cummings knew how to walk the tightrope of racial politics

    Rep. Cummings understood something familiar to many black Americans: how to navigate a white world, writes CNN's Brandon Tensley.

    STDs are sexist, and women are the losers

    America has an epidemic of sexually transmitted infections and it's hitting heterosexual women the hardest.

    In photos: Britain in the age of Brexit

    Photographer Martin Parr has documented his surroundings for almost 50 years. Here's what he thinks about his work.

    What to see and do in Bulgaria's biggest national park

    Bulgaria is only just gaining a reputation as a tourist destination, but Eastern Europeans have long flocked to its Black Sea coast. Here's why you should fall in love with it.

      How Drake turned his birthday into a lifestyle

      October's Very Own always celebrates his birthday in a unique way. In 2016, "Champagne Papi" made his birthday a part of his brand.