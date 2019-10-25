Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Bulgaria is filled with hidden gems. Chicken sandwiches are taking over America. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
South Korea has one of the highest ownership rates of smartphones in the world, and teens are starting to show signs of addiction.
Over the summer, Popeyes new sandwich sparked a debate on which fast food chain has the best chicken sandwich — but this debate has been going on for more than 30 years.
Rep. Cummings understood something familiar to many black Americans: how to navigate a white world, writes CNN's Brandon Tensley.
America has an epidemic of sexually transmitted infections and it's hitting heterosexual women the hardest.
Photographer Martin Parr has documented his surroundings for almost 50 years. Here's what he thinks about his work.
Bulgaria is only just gaining a reputation as a tourist destination, but Eastern Europeans have long flocked to its Black Sea coast. Here's why you should fall in love with it.
October's Very Own always celebrates his birthday in a unique way. In 2016, "Champagne Papi" made his birthday a part of his brand.