(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Family, friends and colleagues celebrated the life of Rep. Elijah Cummings at his funeral service.
-- Two more people were arrested on suspicion of trafficking and manslaughter after 39 victims were found in an Essex truck container.
-- Eight Russian servicemembers were killed at a military base in Siberia. Here's what we know.
-- The first Russian citizen convicted of crimes relating to the 2016 election was released from prison in Tallahassee, Florida after serving 15 months.
-- Kanye West released his new album, "Jesus is King," after fans eagerly waited.
-- Young climate activist Greta Thunberg now shares a name with a new species of beetle. Here's what inspired a scientist to use her name.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a group of Africa's leaders at a Black Sea resort. Earlier in the week he signed a deal on the future of Syria with Turkey's leader.
-- Maria Shriver, a journalist, author and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife, encourages everyone to put away cellphones and have more meaningful conversations.