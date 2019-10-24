The week in 29 photos

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir waves at the camera during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, August 18. Fellow astronaut Christina Koch joined her in what was the first all-female spacewalk.NASA
Anti-government protesters unload tires that they would burn to block a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday, October 18. Lebanon is seeing its largest demonstrations since 2005.Sam Tarling/Getty Images
House Republicans gather to speak at a Capitol Hill news conference before Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was scheduled to testify behind closed doors on Wednesday, October 23. Roughly two dozen House Republicans stormed the deposition to rail against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images
Flocks of sheep and goats cross Madrid's city center during the annual Transhumance Festival on Sunday, October 20.Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images
Actress Felicity Huffman is photographed Saturday, October 19, during her two-week prison sentence in Dublin, California. Huffman pleaded guilty in April for her role in a college admissions scam. She paid $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter's SAT scores.Splash News
Whirling Dervishes perform in Bursa, Turkey, on Friday, October 19.Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces US Sen. Bernie Sanders at a New York rally after endorsing him for president on Saturday, October 19.Mary Altaffer/AP
Firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, California, on Thursday, October 24. Hundreds of homes are being evacuated because of the raging wildfire, which has burned more than 10,000 acres in Northern California.Noah Berger/AP
Ramba the elephant rests Friday, October 18, after arriving at the Brazilian Elephant Sanctuary in Chapada dos Guimarães. Ramba, believed to be more than 52 years old, spent decades performing in South American circuses.Rogerio Florentino/AFP/Getty Images
Huawei Chief Technology Officer Paul Scanlan gives an interview to the Associated Press on Friday, October 18. Scanlan said the Chinese company wants to be open and transparent in persuading the US government that national-security concerns about its technology are unfounded. Related story: A rare look inside Huawei, China's tech giantPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau watches election results with his wife, Sophie, and their children in Montreal, Quebec, on Monday, October 21. Trudeau's Liberal Party won the most seats in the House of Commons, ensuring him a second term as Prime Minister. But it didn't win a majority.Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean Sea in this photo taken from Nice, France, on Wednesday, October 23.Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images
A wounded girl is treated in Tal Abyad, Syria, on Sunday, October 20. Tal Abyad is near the Turkish border where there has been fighting between Turkish and Kurdish forces.Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, October 23. Zuckerberg conceded on Wednesday that there is a scenario in which Facebook might have to rethink its involvement in its controversial cryptocurrency project, Libra, if the currency does not receive appropriate US regulatory approval.Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Redux
A man is arrested in Oslo, Norway, after stealing an ambulance and hitting several people, police said on Tuesday, October 22.Cathrine Hellesoy/Aftenposten/AFP/Getty Images
A 6-week-old river otter looks in the mirror as it is given a bath in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, October 22. The baby otter was rescued by a zoo after being abandoned.Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
A young model wears a creation of the Alkaram Studio during a fashion show in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, October 23.Fareed Khan/AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves No. 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, October 23.Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Family members carry the coffin of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco after his remains were exhumed on Thursday, October 24. The Spanish government was moving Franco's remains from the grand mausoleum where he was buried in 1975 to the nearby Mingorrubio state cemetery in El Pardo, where his wife is buried.Emilio Naranjo/AFP/Getty Images
Archaeologists remove the cover of an ancient coffin that was discovered in the Al-Asasif Cemetery in Luxor, Egypt, on Saturday, October 19. It was among 30 buried coffins that are 3,000 years old. Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters that the discovery of the coffins was Egypt's largest in more than a century.Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters
Actress Jane Fonda is arrested during a climate change protest outside the US Capitol on Friday, October 18. It was the second week in a row that she had been arrested during a protest.Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Mojito, a mint-green golden retriever, sleeps with his siblings in Wermelskirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, October 22. All of the other puppies were born with white fur.Marcel Kusch/picture alliance/Getty Images
Police spray water at demonstrators in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, October 23. Protesters and police were clashing once again after an apology from President Sebastian Pinera failed to temper escalating levels of violence on the streets. The protests began over a now-suspended price increase for subway tickets. But they have since expanded, revealing deep-seated anger among ordinary Chileans who feel they have been excluded from the nation's economic rise.Javier Torres/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump steeples his hands during a phone call Friday, October 18, congratulating Jessica Meir and Christina Koch on the first all-female spacewalk. "The job that you do is incredible," Trump told them. "I'm thrilled to be speaking with two brave American astronauts making history." Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Staff members deliver pizza to House Republicans who stormed a closed-door deposition Wednesday, October 23, to rail against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images