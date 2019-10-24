Breaking News

Curiosity rover snaps new selfie while conducting a chemistry experiment

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 5:08 PM ET, Thu October 24, 2019

NASA has been exploring Mars since 1965. Here are some of the best moments captured by Mars missions over the years.

This perspective of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is actually a mosaic comprising 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the center is the Valles Marineris canyon system, over 2,000 kilometers long and up to 8 kilometers deep.
NASA's Curiosity rover took this selfie on October 11, 2019, in the "Glen Etive" region.
The InSight lander was imaged from above by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The InSight lander was imaged from above by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Is that cookies and cream on Mars? No, it's just polar dunes dusted with ice and sand.
The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission captured this image of the Korolev crater, more than 50 miles across and filled with water ice, near the north pole.
A recent photo taken by the Curiosity rover shows its current location, known as "Teal Ridge." The rover has been studying the clay-bearing unit in this region.
Cooled lava helped preserve a footprint of where dunes once moved across a southeastern region on Mars. But it also looks like the "Star Trek" symbol.
NASA's InSight lander used a camera on its robotic arm to capture this sunset on Mars on April 25.
InSight's seismometer recorded a "marsquake" for the first time on April 6, 2019.
