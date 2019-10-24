(CNN) A raging wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of people after it exploded to thousands of acres in Northern California, authorities said.

The Kincade Fire, which ignited Wednesday night, has scorched 7,000 acres, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. It started at 9 p.m. (midnight ET) and grew to thousands of acres within three hours, Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

As the fire burned, wind gusts of up to 76 mph occurred nearby, the National Weather Service said.

Weather radar capturing the plume from the #KincadeFire . Plume is drifting southwest over Geyserville #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/4s5X5YQaBq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 24, 2019

More than 550 homes -- containing about 1,700 residents -- are under mandatory evacuation orders as the blaze burns uncontrollably, Sonoma County said. Additional evacuations may be issued as the fire grows, officials said.

In addition to hundreds of homes, the River Rock Casino has been asked to evacuate, along with additional areas east of Geyserville, the sheriff's office said.

