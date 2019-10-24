Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through Geyserville, California, on Thursday, October 24. In pictures: Kincade Fire scorches Northern California

Hundreds of homes are being evacuated because of the Kincade Fire, a raging wildfire that has burned more than 10,000 acres in Northern California.

The Kincade Fire started at 9 p.m. Wednesday and torched more than 5,000 acres within three hours, Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said. At that rate, a football field would be burned every three seconds, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.