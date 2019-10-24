In pictures: Kincade Fire scorches Northern California

Breaking News
A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through Geyserville, California, on Thursday, October 24.
Updated 2:34 PM ET, Thu October 24, 2019

Hundreds of homes are being evacuated because of the Kincade Fire, a raging wildfire that has burned more than 10,000 acres in Northern California.

The Kincade Fire started at 9 p.m. Wednesday and torched more than 5,000 acres within three hours, Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said. At that rate, a football field would be burned every three seconds, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Geyserville, about 80 miles north of San Francisco, is among the communities under mandatory evacuation order.
Two firefighters discuss a plan while battling the wildfire in Geyserville.
The sun rises above a smoke-filled valley in Geyserville on October 24.
Crews build a fire break as the fast-moving blaze burns in the hills above the River Rock Casino near Geyserville.
Flames consume a home in Jimtown, California, on October 24.
A firefighter monitors the Kincade Fire in Geyserville on October 24.
