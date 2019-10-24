A rare October snowstorm blankets the Texas Panhandle

(CNN) Heavy snow fell in parts of the Texas Panhandle on Thursday, causing near whiteout conditions in Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents posted videos of the rare October snow storm on social media that show their fall decorations and pumpkins covered in white flakes.

Wind had died down some, but snow has picked up. Looks like we have about an inch so far. Starting to accumulate on the road. Located one mile South of Lake Meredith in Fritch, TX.

Thursday 2:10pm CST

#txwx #phwx #txsnow @StormSearch7 @TxStormChasers @NWSAmarillo pic.twitter.com/YxnXEG12jj — Texas Farmhouse Photography (@texas_farmhouse) October 24, 2019

Snow is uncommon for Amarillo this time of year but not unheard of, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"The earliest measurable snow on record is September 29, 1984," said Ward. "The earliest in the season that they have ever had 1"+ is October 15, 1970."

One person even captured the phenomenon "thundersnow," the combination of snow and a thunderstorm, and shared the video on Twitter.