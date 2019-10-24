90 years ago today, Wall Street's Black Thursday crash began. Here's how it all went wrong

(CNN) In the Roaring '20s, jazz raged, glamor thrived, and consumerism reigned supreme.

That is, until October 1929, when the booming market took a swift nosedive, flinging the American public into a panic.

It began on Thursday, October 24 -- known as Black Thursday -- when almost 13 million stock shares were traded, kicking off the market's free fall into complete collapse the following Tuesday.

The incredibly sudden market crash was one of many factors that ushered in the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Not a crash in sight

