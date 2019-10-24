A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours

Los Angeles (CNN) A wildfire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said.

The Tick fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours has burned about 3,700 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The wind-driven blaze had only scorched a couple hundred acres when it quickly exploded to more than 3,000 acres and destroyed several structures, the fire department said.

The cause was unknown.

The Agua Dulce area, where the Tick Fire is burning, was part of the ongoing intentional power outages, said Lois Bruce, a spokesperson with Southern California Edison.