A brush fire in Southern California exploded to over 3,000 acres in just a few hours

By Nicole Chavez and Sarah Moon, CNN

Updated 8:56 PM ET, Thu October 24, 2019

Firefighters are scrambling to contain the Tick fire near Santa Clarita, California.
Los Angeles (CNN)A wildfire is burning out of control north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate their homes, fire officials said.

The Tick fire near Santa Clarita broke out Thursday and in just a few hours has burned about 3,700 acres, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The wind-driven blaze had only scorched a couple hundred acres when it quickly exploded to more than 3,000 acres and destroyed several structures, the fire department said.
The cause was unknown.
    The Agua Dulce area, where the Tick Fire is burning, was part of the ongoing intentional power outages, said Lois Bruce, a spokesperson with Southern California Edison.
    The area was de-energized at about 8:50 am (local time) and blaze started at approximately 1:45pm, Bruce said.
    Wind speeds in the area are sustained at about 15 mph, with gusts of roughly 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
    Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes in the northern area of Los Angeles County and several shelters were opened.
    An animal protection nonprofit was scrambling to evacuate animals from their farm in Santa Clarita as a large plume of dark smoke was spotted near the property.
    🚨URGENT FIRE ALERT🚨 UPDATE (4:34pm): We are evacuating all animals to safety now. Will keep everyone posted on the next steps once all animals are safe at our @sunchlorellausa Healing Center. UPDATE (4:13pm): If you are driving from LA, you will likely not get here in time. The fire is very close & we're preparing the last of the animals to go to our @sunchlorellausa Healing Center now. Please continue to send us all thoughts and prayers as we get everyone to safety. UPDATE: If you are trying to get the to barn to help, take the Valencia exit off the 5, LEFT on Bouquet Canyon, RIGHT on Vasquez Canyon, LEFT on Vasquez Way, then LEFT on Sierra Highway. The #TickFire is approaching the barn quickly, we're under MANDATORY EVACUATION orders, and are preparing all animals for evacuation now. Please support our efforts to activate our emergency plan! We can use all the help possible. Any volunteers or people with trucks and trailers available to help can meet us at the barn: 15825 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91390 We're also accepting donations on Venmo (@thegentlebarn). Please keep everyone in your thoughts as we work hard to get everyone to safety as soon as possible.

    "Please support our efforts to activate our emergency plan! We can use all the help possible" the Gentle Barn wrote on Instagram.
    The group later wrote they were able to transfer all animals out of the barn after they were ordered to evacuate.
    Firefighters across California are battling several wildfires.
      In Northern California, the Kincade Fire scorched 10,000 acres and more than 550 homes were placed under evacuation orders.
      The blaze was fueled in part by high winds that had already prompted California electric utilities to intentionally cut power to thousands of residents.

