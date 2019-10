Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 Crosstreks and Imprezas

(CNN) Subaru of America is issuing two recalls for more than 400,000 vehicles.

The recalls cover as many as 466,205 late-model Imprezas and Crosstreks, Subaru said in a statement to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Information Administration.

The first recall impacts 2017-2019 Imprezas and 2018-2019 Crosstreks, and relates to the engine. Power may continue to the ignition after the engine is shut off , which could result in a short circuit and blown fuse, Subaru said.

This defect can result in a higher risk of crash if the short circuit happens while the car is in use.

