Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 Crosstreks and Imprezas

(CNN) Subaru of America is issuing two recalls for more than 400,000 vehicles.

This defect can result in a higher risk of crash if the short circuit happens while the car is in use.

Both recalls are expected to start December 13. Subaru will notify owners if their vehicle needs to be inspected.

There are no reported incidents of a crash occurring due to these problems. Subaru issued the recall under an abundance of caution.