(CNN) Major League Baseball is dodging another curveball this week after an umpire tweeted about buying an assault rifle over the impeachment inquiry.

Umpire Rob Drake tweeted late Tuesday that he planned to buy an AR-15 rifle "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020," according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN.

Drake has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Major League Baseball officials learned about Drake's comments on Wednesday, according to a statement. The league said it contacted the Major League Baseball Umpires Association (MLBUA) and had "begun to look into it."

The MLBUA said Drake's views did not represent those of other major league umpires.

