A kayaker rescued a woman trapped in a submerged car for hours

(CNN) A kayaker in Florida is being hailed as a hero by police after he rescued an 81-year-old woman who was trapped inside her submerged car for hours.

Rob Goodman headed to Higel Marine Park in Venice, Florida, on Thursday morning to go kayaking, which he tries to do every week, he told CNN. He ran into another man, Ed Coster, a paddleboarder, and the two exchanged greetings before they went their separate ways.

It was just before daybreak when Goodman got into the water, started paddling out and spotted the top of a white vehicle partially submerged. Goodman paddled back to the dock to investigate what he saw, and then he noticed the door's window was slightly cracked, he said.

"This little hand and fingers came popping out," Goodman said. "I started calling 911 and Ed jumped into the water to try to open the door."

The two men worked on freeing the woman from the submerged vehicle and brought her to safety as they waited for emergency officials.

Read More