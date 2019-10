A hunter was gored by the deer he thought he shot and killed

(CNN) An experienced Arkansas hunter was found severely injured in the woods Tuesday night, his body riddled with antler puncture wounds. He later died.

The 66-year-old man from Yellville, Arkansas, had shot a deer, and made plans with his nephew to field-dress the deer's body together, police told CNN.

When his nephew found him, the seriously injured man was alert and talking, and was even able to call his wife. But he stopped breathing by the time paramedics could get him to the hospital, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said.

Officials are not certain that the antler wounds are the official cause of his death, the commission said in a statement. He may have died from other medical issues such as a heart attack, the statement said, but there will be no autopsy.

Injuries resulting from wounded deer are not uncommon, said Corp. Joe Dale Purdom from the Game and Fish Commission.

