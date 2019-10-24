Women's squash world champion to earn more than men's winner

(CNN) In a potentially groundbreaking move, the women's world squash champion will win more money than her male counterpart this year.

This week, the world's best female squash players will compete for a first prize of $48,640 out of a purse of $430,000 at the CIB PSA Women's World Championship in the shadow of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

The men's world champion will win $45,600 from a pot of $335,000 in Doha, Qatar in November, according to the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

"I'm proud to be part of such a sport that is driving this change," said Egypt's Raneem El Welily, the world No.1. "It is very rare to see in any sport. We are breaking stereotypes and breaking boundaries."