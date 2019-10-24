Humid, windy days worse for pain, says new study

(CNN) Humid, windy days with low pressure make pain worse in those with long-term health conditions, according to new research.

People with conditions like arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraine and neuropathic pain are 20% more likely to suffer pain in such weather, reveals a study carried out by scientists from the University of Manchester, UK.

"This would mean that, if your chances of a painful day on an average weather day were 5 in 100, they would increase to 6 in 100 on a damp and windy day," said study author Will Dixon, professor of Digital Epidemiology, in a statement.

Relatively high humidity is the most important factor in pain levels, according to data gathered from more than 13,000 people across the UK during 2016. Low pressure and higher wind speed are also linked to increased pain, but to a lesser extent.

Participants recorded their symptoms on a smartphone app, and scientists used GPS data to record weather conditions on specific days.

