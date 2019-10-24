La Liga launches legal appeal over postponed El Clasico match

(CNN)Spain's La Liga has confirmed it will take legal action over the decision to hold the postponed El Clásico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 18.
The game was originally due to be played at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on October 26 but was pushed back by the country's football federation (RFER) following the separatist protests in Catalan sparked by the lengthy jail sentences handed to pro-independence politicians
Both clubs had agreed to push the game back to the new date but La Liga would prefer the match to be held at the earliest possible occasion, two weeks earlier on December 4.
In a statement Thursday, the league said it was not for the clubs to decide when to play and that the new date would clash with the scheduled Copa del Rey matches, resulting in a loss of earnings for the league.
The appeal will now be lodged in the common courts and to the Spanish government's Sports Council (CSD).
CNN has contacted both clubs for comment but has yet to receive a response.
El Clasico is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures on the football calendar, with the bitter rivalry drawing in millions of viewers worldwide.
La Liga officials had initially requested for the game to be changed after nine of the Catalan independence leaders were given between nine and 13 years for their part in a failed 2017 attempt to split from Spain.
Three other defendants were found guilty of disobedience, fined and banned from public office for 20 months.
Barcelona has already been impacted by the protests, with road closures and airport delays forcing the Catalan giants to find alternative routes ahead of last weekend's trip to Eibar.
In 2017, Barcelona was forced to play its La Liga match against Las Palmas behind closed doors at the Camp Nou after Catalonia's disputed independence referendum descended into violence.