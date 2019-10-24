La Liga launches legal appeal over postponed El Clasico match

(CNN) Spain's La Liga has confirmed it will take legal action over the decision to hold the postponed El Clásico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 18.

The game was originally due to be played at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on October 26 but was pushed back by the country's football federation (RFER) following the separatist protests in Catalan sparked by the lengthy jail sentences handed to pro-independence politicians

Both clubs had agreed to push the game back to the new date but La Liga would prefer the match to be held at the earliest possible occasion, two weeks earlier on December 4.

In a statement Thursday, the league said it was not for the clubs to decide when to play and that the new date would clash with the scheduled Copa del Rey matches, resulting in a loss of earnings for the league.

The appeal will now be lodged in the common courts and to the Spanish government's Sports Council (CSD).

