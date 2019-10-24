Controversial exhumation of Franco's remains begins in Madrid

El Pardo, Spain (CNN) The remains of Spain's former dictator General Francisco Franco have been exhumed in a controversial move that has divided opinion in Spain for decades.

The Spanish government announced this week that it was to move Franco's remains from the grand mausoleum where he was buried in 1975 to the nearby Mingorrubio state cemetery in El Pardo, 12 miles north of Madrid, where his wife is buried.

Despite the government's refusal to authorize two demonstrations, about 200 Franco supporters were protesting at a police blockade near the Mingorrubio cemetery. People of all ages held Spanish flags and signs that read "Franco, thank you!" and "National Unity."

Franco's exhumation follows a year-long legal battle between the caretaker Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and relatives of Franco.

The exhumation was one of Sanchez's key policy pledges when he came into power last year and was made a royal decree in August 2018 by the incumbent Socialist Party. Franco's family and his far-right supporters have opposed the plan and the family unsuccessfully appealed the decision in the courts.

