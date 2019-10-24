Black Friday 2019 sales are kicking off: Save on tech, gaming, home and more

It's not even Halloween, and Thanksgiving is still weeks away, but early Black Friday technology sales have already started.

CNN Underscored is rounding up the season's best deals for this living guide to all things tech, which will be frequently updating. Here's a word to the wise, though: With any pre-Black Friday sale, there's a chance we might see even lower prices on these items as we get closer to the holidays. But buying early means you get the item you want, in the variant and color you want, and don't discover too late that it's sold out.

We'll be sure to note if a particular deal is one that we expect to last a while, or if it's one you should act fast on.

Let's dive right in.

Sales You can Shop Now:

Simplisafe 5-piece kit

When it comes to home security mixed with smart home, SimpliSafe has a proven track record of being a dependable and customizable solution. Currently, Amazon is offering the base five-piece kit for just $174.99, down from $249.99. It works with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch

It just launched earlier this year, but the Fossil Sport smartwatch in the 41mm size is already down to $149 from $275, and you can save an additional 30% from Fossil directly with code "LETSGO." Since it's running Wear OS by Google, it will give you a deeper integration with Android, but it's versatile enough to work with iOS.

Vizio 55-inch Class M-Series

This sizable smart TV is capable of 4K Ultra HD quality, a feature you really have to see to believe. Walmart has marked this down by $50 to $498, a price unheard of for a 4K TV this size.

Fire 7 Tablet

Amazon's Fire tablets are great for productivity, entertainment and personal use, and a Fire 7 with special offers at just $39.99 is remarkably affordable. It runs a custom version of Android dubbed Fire OS, so your mainstreaming apps will all be supported.

NBA 2K20

The latest basketball simulator features even greater graphics than earlier versions and unparalleled player control as well as an open-world Neighborhood to explore. Pick this up from Target for $39.99, $20 off the original price, right now.

Google Home Mini

Sure, it's the first-generation mini smart speaker from Google, but the Home Mini at $39 is an incredibly easy way to add the Google Assistant to your home. You still get your pick of aqua, coral, chalk or charcoal.

Beat Powerbeats Pro

There's a reason why we call these the true wireless earbuds to beat, and at $50 off, the Powerbeats Pro are a no-brainer. At the $199.99 sale price, you can still pick from all four colors.

MobiCam Multi-Purpose Camera, Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor

The wide utility of this camera comes in the form of features like remote video streaming, two-way audio and even motion detection. Now you can save $25 on this camera at Walmart, half off the original price.

Apple AirPods

AirPods are still seeing a discount that seems to show no sign of going away. Several retailers, including Amazon, are offering the standard AirPods second generation for $144 and the wireless charging variant of AirPods for $169.

HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Printer

This quiet all-in-one printer with fax works well with those who are looking to print wirelessly from their computers or smart devices. Get it at Walmart for $59.89, $40 off the original price.

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular in 44mm

Getting $100 off the price of last year's Apple Watch at Walmart is a sizable discount and beats out other retailers. A space gray aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 in 44mm with Wi-Fi and cellular is just $429.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer with Attachment

Saving close to $300 on a KitchenAid mixer? It feels like a Black Friday-level discount for sure, and you get a food grinder attachment for this price as well. Price comes to $259.99 and you get your pick on the color.

Sales Starting Soon:

For these, we'll be moving them up when they're live — so stay tuned!

Apple 9.7-inch iPad 128GB

Apple's new entry-level tablet packs a larger, 10.1-inch display, but big savings can be found on the previous 9.7-inch sixth-generation iPad. Starting Thursday night at midnight, Walmart will offer the 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant at $299, $130 off the already-reduced price of $329.

Nintendo Switch with a free game

Starting Friday, Walmart will be offering a Nintendo Switch with a game of your choice for just $329. The console is regularly $299, and games cost around $60, so this is solid. And while we might see doorbusters as we get closer to the holidays, this saves you the hustle.

1TB Microsoft Xbox One S All Digital Edition V2

This is the absolute latest Xbox by Microsoft, featuring an all-digital game library that goes wherever you do via the cloud. Walmart is taking $50 off the normal price of $250 for this Xbox. The sale kicks off Thursday night at midnight.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.