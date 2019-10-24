Mix it up with this unbeatable deal on KitchenAid's Artisan Mixer and food grinder on Amazon

You'd love to cook the perfect meal for the holidays, but maybe you just don't have the proper equipment. Right now, Amazon has you covered with a hefty deal on KitchenAid's Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. The deal also bundles in a food grinder attachment for the mixer.

This mixer features a 5-quart stainless steel bowl and is capable of mixing dough for up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at once. With 10 different speeds, there are few recipes that are out of reach for this mixer. And when you attach the grinder, you'll expand your recipe book further with the ability to grind up meat or ingredients for salsa and spice blends. The grinding plate is even useful for grating hard cheese.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment is currently $259.99, originally $538.99. That's even less than the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer alone ($299.95, originally $429.99). Color choices include Contour Silver, Empire Red, Matte White, Onyx Black and Toffee Delight.

Be the star of the holidays and start exploring recipes with this unbeatable deal on KitchenAid's Artisan mixer and food grinder.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.