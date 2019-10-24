(CNN) He's 24 years old. He parties with Rihanna and Bella Hadid. He watches basketball games with Yao Ming.

And on Tuesday, he became a billionaire.

Eric Tse, who recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School of Finance, was gifted about $3.88 billion in his family company's shares on Tuesday.

Tse's parents are both executive directors of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, and on Tuesday they gave him a fifth of the company's total issued shares "as a gift at nil consideration," according to a company statement

Tse, who is from Hong Kong, is the latest member of Asia's booming billionaire club -- but apparently wants no part in the wealth rankings. The company statement said "he will endeavour not to participate in such rankings in his own name, and would recommend participating in such nominations in the name of the Tse Ping family."