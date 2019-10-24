(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Congressional leaders are honoring the late Rep. Elijah Cummings as his body lies in state in National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol.
-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for December elections, saying it's 'the only way forward' for a Brexit deal.
-- Democratic Rep. Katie Hill admits to a relationship with a campaign staffer after an ethics probe was announced over a separate alleged relationship.
-- Officials identify the 39 bodies found in a truck container in southeast England.
-- And you thought car ownership was expensive ... a parking space sold for nearly $1 million in this global financial capital.
-- An MLB umpire tweeted about buying an assault rifle over the impeachment inquiry.
-- America is in the middle of an STD epidemic. And when it comes to heterosexual transmission, it's hitting women the hardest.
-- T-Pain got real about his canceled tour and people are showing him love.