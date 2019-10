(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Congressional leaders are honoring the late Rep. Elijah Cummings as his body lies in state in National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol.

-- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for December elections, saying it's 'the only way forward' for a Brexit deal.

-- Democratic Rep. Katie Hill admits to a relationship with a campaign staffer after an ethics probe was announced over a separate alleged relationship.

-- Officials identify the 39 bodies found in a truck container in southeast England.