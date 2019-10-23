Breaking News

Newly discovered strange 'grinning' crocodile-like creature lived 372 million years ago

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 1:03 PM ET, Wed October 23, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Sosnogorsk lagoon as it likely appeared 372 million years ago just before a deadly storm, according to an artist&#39;s rendering. The newly discovered tetrapod can be seen in the left side of the image below the surface.
Photos: Ancient finds
The Sosnogorsk lagoon as it likely appeared 372 million years ago just before a deadly storm, according to an artist's rendering. The newly discovered tetrapod can be seen in the left side of the image below the surface.
Hide Caption
1 of 103
Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior.
Photos: Ancient finds
Bronze goods recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit of a Bronze Age warrior.
Hide Caption
2 of 103
Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Mold pigs are a newly discovered family, genus and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.
Hide Caption
3 of 103
Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or &quot;flying lizard,&quot; that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.
Photos: Ancient finds
Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or "flying lizard," that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.
Hide Caption
4 of 103
These Late Bronze Age feeding vessels were likely used for infants drinking animal milk.
Photos: Ancient finds
These Late Bronze Age feeding vessels were likely used for infants drinking animal milk.
Hide Caption
5 of 103
This is the first depiction of what mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group to Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is the first depiction of what mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group to Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.
Hide Caption
6 of 103
Researchers found a fossil of one of the oldest bird species in New Zealand. While its descendants were giant seafaring birds, this smaller ancestor likely flew over shorter ranges.
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers found a fossil of one of the oldest bird species in New Zealand. While its descendants were giant seafaring birds, this smaller ancestor likely flew over shorter ranges.
Hide Caption
7 of 103
A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.
Photos: Ancient finds
A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.
Hide Caption
8 of 103
After her discovery in 2013, Victoria&#39;s 66-million-year-old, fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. She&#39;s the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.
Photos: Ancient finds
After her discovery in 2013, Victoria's 66-million-year-old, fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. She's the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.
Hide Caption
9 of 103