The skeletons of a woman and child were discovered under the Tower of London's chapel

Inside the Tower of London
London landmark: The Tower of London has stood over London for over 900 years. The fortress was established in roughly 1078 by William the Conqueror -- the first Norman King of England. Now it's a tourist hotspot, more than three million people visit each year to discover the secrets behind the Tower's stone walls.
Secrets and history: The Tower has long been home to secrets, history, myths and legends. It's played host to deaths and disappearances. Visiting in 2018, you'll struck by its size: the Tower covers 12 acres of the city -- it's almost a village in itself.
Skyline staple: William wanted the castle to be a omnipresent reminder of his victory to the people of London. The Tower remains a staple of the London skyline.
Historic exhibits: Today, the White Tower showcases historic arms and armor as part of the Line of Kings exhibition. This exhibit has been a feature of the Tower since the 17th century.
Changing trends: The exhibit charts royal armor through the ages and is a must-see for history buffs, charting how tourism trends have changed over the years.
Britain's showpieces: The Tower also plays host to Britain's Crown Jewels. Under armed guard inside the Tower, they're a marvel to behold. The Imperial State Crown -- pictured here traveling by car to the State Opening of Parliament -- was made in 1937, using precious jewels said to date back to the 1300s.
Real deal: The jewels you see in the Tower of London are the real deal, but even replica sets are worth thousands. This replica set was made in honor of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, with an estimated worth of £5,000- £7,000.