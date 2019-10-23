The skeletons of a woman and child were discovered under the Tower of London's chapel

Photos: Inside the Tower of London London landmark: The Tower of London has stood over London for over 900 years. The fortress was established in roughly 1078 by William the Conqueror -- the first Norman King of England. Now it's a tourist hotspot, more than three million people visit each year to discover the secrets behind the Tower's stone walls. Hide Caption 1 of 21

Photos: Inside the Tower of London Secrets and history: The Tower has long been home to secrets, history, myths and legends. It's played host to deaths and disappearances. Visiting in 2018, you'll struck by its size: the Tower covers 12 acres of the city -- it's almost a village in itself.

Photos: Inside the Tower of London Skyline staple: William wanted the castle to be a omnipresent reminder of his victory to the people of London. The Tower remains a staple of the London skyline.

Photos: Inside the Tower of London Historic exhibits: Today, the White Tower showcases historic arms and armor as part of the Line of Kings exhibition. This exhibit has been a feature of the Tower since the 17th century.

Photos: Inside the Tower of London Changing trends: The exhibit charts royal armor through the ages and is a must-see for history buffs, charting how tourism trends have changed over the years.